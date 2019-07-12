Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, or Realme 3 Pro: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?

The competition is intense.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 21:27 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, or Realme 3 Pro: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?

The best phone under Rs. 20,000 is not easy to pick

On this episode we talk about four smartphones, all of which can claim to be the best phone under Rs. 20,000. Reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about these phones. We did some exhaustive testing to figure out which of these smartphones is the best phone under Rs. 20,000. We begin this episode by talking about the build and design of all four smartphones. We look at the build quality of Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M40, and tell you which one we think is the best. Here we look at design trends and which phone has the most modern design, and which has the best build quality. Then we look at whether the four smartphones have a good display, and which one you should go for if your primary use case is watching videos.

Next we talk about the performance of the four smartphones and tell you which one performs the best for various use cases. We talk about the performance of the Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Realme 3 Pro and declare a winner. Then we look at which of these smartphones is the best for gaming. Up next is a discussion around software, where we talk about Color OS 6, Funtouch OS 9, MIUI 10, and OneUI. Here we tell you which of the four skins/ custom versions of Android is the best. Then we discuss battery life of the Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Realme 3 Pro. Finally we have a detailed discussion around the camera performance of the four smartphones, which is where things get really interesting.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, or Realme 3 Pro: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
