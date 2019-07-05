The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India is extremely competitive and we talk about the smartphone in this episode of Orbital, as reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab. On this episode we begin by talking about Vivo Z1 Pro's build quality and design. This is one of the most affordable smartphones with a hole punch display, which makes it interesting to see if it has been implemented well. We also talk about the Vivo Z1 Pro's display. Does the hole-punch affect your video watching experience and does it get in the way of apps and games? We answer all of these questions. Then we highlight certain things that are somehow still missing in Vivo phones and why these need to be added.

In the next segment we discuss Vivo Z1 Pro performance. The Snapdragon 712 processor has not been seen on many smartphones yet so we talk at length about what you can expect from this. We discuss Vivo Z1 Pro benchmark scores, gaming performance, and how it performs in day-to-day usage as well. Then we talk about Vivo Z1 Pro software. Is Funtouch OS as good as stock Android or do you have to live with a sub-par experience? We talk about this on this episode. We then move to Vivo Z1 Pro camera performance. Here we talk about how the camera performed while clicking daylight shots, low-light shots, and while taking videos.

Finally we compare the Vivo Z1 Pro against the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and other smartphones in this price range, before telling you which one you should buy.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.