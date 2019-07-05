Technology News
Is Vivo Z1 Pro Better Than Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro?

The Vivo Z1 Pro brings hole-punch displays to a more affordable price point.

By | Updated: 5 July 2019 17:38 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,990

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India is extremely competitive and we talk about the smartphone in this episode of Orbital, as reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab. On this episode we begin by talking about Vivo Z1 Pro's build quality and design. This is one of the most affordable smartphones with a hole punch display, which makes it interesting to see if it has been implemented well. We also talk about the Vivo Z1 Pro's display. Does the hole-punch affect your video watching experience and does it get in the way of apps and games? We answer all of these questions. Then we highlight certain things that are somehow still missing in Vivo phones and why these need to be added.

In the next segment we discuss Vivo Z1 Pro performance. The Snapdragon 712 processor has not been seen on many smartphones yet so we talk at length about what you can expect from this. We discuss Vivo Z1 Pro benchmark scores, gaming performance, and how it performs in day-to-day usage as well. Then we talk about Vivo Z1 Pro software. Is Funtouch OS as good as stock Android or do you have to live with a sub-par experience? We talk about this on this episode. We then move to Vivo Z1 Pro camera performance. Here we talk about how the camera performed while clicking daylight shots, low-light shots, and while taking videos. 

Finally we compare the Vivo Z1 Pro against the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and other smartphones in this price range, before telling you which one you should buy.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4045mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
