Vivo X70 Pro+ is the latest flagship phone by the Chinese company to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21+, Mi 11 Ultra, and the iPhone 13. The new model brings a handful of significant upgrades over the Vivo X60 Pro+ that was rolled out in April. The Vivo X70 Pro+ price in India is set at Rs. 79,990, and the phone comes with high-end specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. You'll also get a quad rear camera setup with Vivo's proprietary GoPro-like gimbal support for image optimisation.

This week on Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto and Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo to talk about the Vivo X70 Pro+.

We begin the discussion by pointing out the key differences between the Vivo X70 Pro+ and Vivo X60 Pro+. The new model fills in the gaps that were left by the previous version. These chiefly include the absence of stereo speakers, IP68 rating, and wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. The Vivo X70 Pro+ also supports fast wireless charging at 50 watts.

Vivo has given the X70 Pro+ a host of camera enhancements to attract buyers. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.6 ultra-wide lens and Gimbal support, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, apart from an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped lens. All four cameras come with optical image stabilisation (OIS). That's virtually unheard of.

Additionally, the X70 Pro+ includes a unique feature called horizon line stabilisation. This works similar to the Horizon Lock on GoPro and lets the phone keep the scene level with the horizon even if the user rotates the phone 360 degrees while shooting. It's cool, what it is.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: Picture Perfect?

On top of the built-in cameras, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has a Zeiss T* coating that helps reduce glare and ghosting effect in low-light photos. The phone also supports up to 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. Though you know, the output at 60x is nothing to scream about.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is also equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888+ SoC that is designed to deliver top-notch performance results out-of-the-box. On the software side, there is Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11. The custom skin is a mix of the company's existing Funtouch OS and the new OriginOS to deliver a distinct experience over other phones available with the Vivo branding.

We discuss various aspects of the new skin, as well as what makes the Vivo X70 Pro+ a compelling option against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21+, Mi 11 Ultra, and the iPhone 13. You can catch all that and much more by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

