Vivo S1, Vivo Z1 Pro Show Signs That Vivo’s Evolving?

Has Vivo turned a corner?

By | Updated: 16 August 2019 23:58 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro price in India is quite aggressive

On this episode reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things Vivo. The smartphone company has been undergoing a few changes as we can see from the phones lunched by it of late. Vivo S1 price in India and Vivo Z1 Pro price in India have raised a few eyebrows but are those phones indicative of a new strategy pursued by Vivo in India? We discuss that at length on this episode. Vivo S1 managed to surprise us in a few ways and the Vivo Z1 Pro, by being an online exclusive device at launch, followed a different strategy in the country. Vivo S1 price in India may not appear to be great value for money but does it signal a shift in the way Vivo will operate here? Will we see more phones with aggressive value for money such as Vivo Z1 Pro? These topics help us begin this episode of Orbital.

We then talk about the things Vivo can improve on, which begins with the software of the Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo S1. Funtouch OS has improved a bit but there is still a long way to go. This is another topic we discuss at length. Then we talk about Vivo Z1 Pro variants price in India and Vivo S1 variants price in India and what that means for people buying these phones. Could Vivo do a better job here? We mention that too. Then we talk about what we want to see from Vivo smartphones being launched in India. Here we talk about software, camera, and flagship smartphones we would like to see from Vivo.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Vivo, Vivo S1, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo S1 price in India, Vivo Z1 Pro price in India
