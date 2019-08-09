Vivo S1 price in India has been a topic of debate of late at the Gadgets 360 office. On one hand Vivo S1 price in India appears to be on the higher side with respect to its specifications and on the other hand the phone is available offline so that gives it a bit of leeway. Reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to discuss whether this phone is worth buying. Vivo S1 price in India is where we begin this episode as we discuss whether it can compete against the Redmi K20 and the Realme X. The Vivo S1 has a decent display and we talk about that next, since the display is one of the most important aspects of the smartphone. Up next is a discussion around the Vivo S1 camera. We begin by talking about the selfie camera of the Vivo S1 and discussing how it preforms under various lighting conditions. Then we speak about the rear cameras of the Vivo S1. When you look at Vivo S1 price in India and look at the photography output from this phone, do you get your money's worth? We discuss this at length here.

Next we talk about Vivo S1 video output and how the smartphone performs when you record videos on it. The next topic for discussion is the Vivo S1's software and whether Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie is good enough. We also look at the camera app on this phone and talk at length about it. Finally we talk about Vivo S1 performance and battery life and how it fares against the competition.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.