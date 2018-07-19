NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Nex, Oppo Find X: Revolutionary Phones or Overpriced Prototypes?

 
, 19 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Nex, Oppo Find X: Revolutionary Phones or Overpriced Prototypes?

We talk about two smartphones on the bleeding edge of technology: Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X as reviewers Ankit Chawla and Shobhit Varma join host Pranay Parab on this episode of Orbital, our weekly technology podcast. Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X are two smartphones with many things in common. Both are in the premium segment, feature a pop-up camera, and a near bezel-free design. These two phones are also from the same parent company called BBK Electronics, which owns Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus. Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex feature some really impressive hardware but does the overall experience merit the price tag? We begin the episode by discussing that. We look at the price and positioning of these two smartphones in the market and wonder whether people should be paying such high prices for features that come with a bucketload of asterisks.

Here Shobhit and Ankit describe the compromises made to achieve a near bezel-free design. We talk about aspects such as the photography experience, call quality, the ergonomics, and the software. All of these combine to create a whole load of quirks for people to deal with and we describe everything you need to know before buying Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X. This is also the part of this episode where we praise Oppo and Vivo for their innovations and talk about how impressive the hardware is. The episode then moves to discussing the software experience in detail and how these two companies can evolve their custom versions of Android. Finally, we talk about the pop-up camera and how that affects daily usage before closing the episode by talking about a cheaper variant of the Vivo Nex.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Oppo Find X, Vivo Nex
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Ola Expands Its Australia Operations With Ride-Sharing Offering in Adelaide
Apple Sees Siri's Last Remaining Co-Founder Tom Gruber, Head of Search Vipul Ved Prakash Depart
Camera Phones
Vivo Nex, Oppo Find X: Revolutionary Phones or Overpriced Prototypes?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Mi Max 3 Launch Set for Today, Will Sport a 5,500mAh Battery
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 With 5,500mAh Battery, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  3. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24
  5. Vivo Nex to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  7. Vivo Nex With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 8GB of RAM Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to Go on Sale Today
  9. Nokia 3.1 Android One Smartphone With 18:9 Display Launched in India
  10. What Android Users Should Know About Google's Fight With the EU
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.