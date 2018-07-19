Vivo Nex, Oppo Find X: Revolutionary Phones or Overpriced Prototypes?

We talk about two smartphones on the bleeding edge of technology: Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X as reviewers Ankit Chawla and Shobhit Varma join host Pranay Parab on this episode of Orbital, our weekly technology podcast. Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X are two smartphones with many things in common. Both are in the premium segment, feature a pop-up camera, and a near bezel-free design. These two phones are also from the same parent company called BBK Electronics, which owns Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus. Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex feature some really impressive hardware but does the overall experience merit the price tag? We begin the episode by discussing that. We look at the price and positioning of these two smartphones in the market and wonder whether people should be paying such high prices for features that come with a bucketload of asterisks.

Here Shobhit and Ankit describe the compromises made to achieve a near bezel-free design. We talk about aspects such as the photography experience, call quality, the ergonomics, and the software. All of these combine to create a whole load of quirks for people to deal with and we describe everything you need to know before buying Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X. This is also the part of this episode where we praise Oppo and Vivo for their innovations and talk about how impressive the hardware is. The episode then moves to discussing the software experience in detail and how these two companies can evolve their custom versions of Android. Finally, we talk about the pop-up camera and how that affects daily usage before closing the episode by talking about a cheaper variant of the Vivo Nex.

