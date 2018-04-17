The Few Pros and Many Cons of Buying an Xbox One in India

On this episode we discuss the Xbox One situation in India with all of Microsoft’s gaffes such as online exclusivity and paucity of games. Games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to talk all things Xbox. We begin this episode by talking about the Xbox One's launch in India all the way back in 2014. We talk about the factors that led it its poor performance in the Indian market, which includes Microsoft's decision to go online exclusive. Then we speak about game prices, Xbox One S launch in India, and the current Xbox One X stock situation.

Then we discuss the state of Xbox games in India, which includes games that are unavailable at retail, apart from retail stores that don’t know which Xbox games are coming in, Xbox One games not releasing in India digitally either, why game developers may be choose to avoid India, Microsoft’s response, and what you need to know before you pre-order your Xbox games.

Next we move to Microsoft’s India pricing strategy, where we talk about Xbox One pricing at launch, Xbox One S’ poor pricing, Xbox One X available at retail, stock situation, first-party titles not always available in India, price of PS4 games versus Xbox One games in India, deals on Xbox One backward compatible games, and games worth buying on Xbox One. Finally we talk about factors you need to consider before buying an Xbox One in India, which includes some things that may really surprise you.

