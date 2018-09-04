NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is Spider-Man on PS4 Even Better Than God of War?

, 04 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Is Spider-Man on PS4 Even Better Than God of War?

Spider-Man PS4 release date is almost upon us and having finished the main story in the game, our games editor Rishi Alwani decided that this episode of our weekly gaming podcast - Transition - needs to take things to the next level. That's why we invited the biggest Spider-Man nerd in the known universe (read within 500 metres of our office) - Rohan Joshi. Rohan's known for his work with the comedy group AIB, but the endless hours he spends devouring all things Spider-Man make him invaluable for our podcast. Host Pranay Parab joins in to throw in nuggets of trivia here and there, and to keep the two stars of the show -- Rishi and Rohan -- on topic. The first part of the show deals with Spider-Man trivia, where Rohan goes deep into the history of the character. We cover the basics such as, "What makes Spider-Man so popular?", before talking about the comics, movies, and cartoon shows that made the character the juggernaut that it is today.

Rohan lists out his favourite issues of the comics, before we talk about the movies that everyone needs to watch before playing Spider-Man. Here we look at Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies first, before talking about every other recent Spider-Man movie out there. Finally we look at the characters around Spider-Man, which make him who he his. This includes Spider-Man's girlfriends, relatives, and even some of the villains he faces. This is when we begin to steer the conversation towards Spider-Man games. First, we talk about a Spider-Man game that was made in India. Yes, you read that right and if you listen to this episode, you'll hear Rishi going on a deep dive about the history of that game and you'll also hear some cool anecdotes about the people who made the game.

Then we talk about the Spider-Man games we've played and what we liked or didn't like about those games. Finally, we talk about the Spider-Man PS4 game that's releasing soon after this episode of Transition. Here Rishi shares his Spider-Man PS4 review, and talks about everything that makes this game awesome. We look at the Spider-Man suits that are in the game and talk about some of the coolest characters that we came across as well. We then wrap up this episode by talking about the games we've been playing this week. 

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spiderman, Spider man, AIB, Rohan Joshi, podcast, Transition
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tomorrow, via Flipkart and Mi.com
AI Camera Phones
Is Spider-Man on PS4 Even Better Than God of War?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie via OxygenOS Open Beta 1
  3. Vivo V11 Pro to Launch in India on September 6: What We Know So Far
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Teased to Support 5G Networks
  5. Honor 7S With 18:9 Display, Selfie Flash Launched in India
  6. Samsung's First Foldable Smartphone Could Be Launched in November: DJ Koh
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Update Improves Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor
  8. Realme 2 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  9. Spider-Man PS4 Release Date Broken Internationally
  10. Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.