Technology News
loading

How Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Other Smartphone Makers Are Changing the Smart TV Market in India

From 4K HDR to Dolby Atmos, affordable smart TVs nowadays have every good specification to gain your attention.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 May 2021 17:25 IST
How Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Other Smartphone Makers Are Changing the Smart TV Market in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Mi TV brand has paved the way for competitors to enter India’s TV market

Xiaomi entered the television market in India in early 2018, and since then, it has launched a whole range of Mi TV models. Following in the footsteps of the Chinese giant, have been other Chinese companies in OnePlus and Realme. The influx of their smart TVs that once gained fame and popularity for their smartphones has made the competition tougher for giants of the industry in LG, Sony, and Samsung. At the same time, the new contenders have brought many new choices for consumers.

This week on the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks with our TV veteran Ali Pardiwala about how the TV market has changed in India owing to that — and a lot more.

The big thing thanks to the new entrants has been the war of specifications. Features such as HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos are now available widely. There are now 4K TVs under the Rs. 30,000 price segment, all with Android TV support.

And these new players are always expanding their offerings. But just like their budget counterparts in the world of smartphones, these companies must make compromises in their affordable smart TVs. That mostly has to do with the quality of the panel. Established brands such as LG, Samsung, and Sony often use high-end panels on their smart TVs along with their proprietary tuning to deliver superior experiences. While the budget players also use panels from the same manufacturers, they pick cheaper options — and skimp on tuning — to reduce costs.

The Best TVs You Can Buy in India

Part of that compromise is using display technologies such as QLED that offer a better picture and black levels than traditional LED LCD models, but far from the price of OLED displays that are used by the likes of LG and Sony.

Speaking of the major players, LG and Samsung have also begun working on mini LED TVs, a new display tech that goes beyond OLED. But it's going to take a while for that to become mainstream — thanks to their sky-high prices. Also in that department are 8K TVs, which Sony is now offering in India. But do we really need 8K?

As part of buying advice, we also talk about how one should pick between the myriad display technologies, the various screen sizes — do you go with a 32-inch or 43-inch TV, or maybe a bigger 55-inch or 65-inch option? — and the specifications at offer.

You can listen to the full Orbital discussion by hitting the play button on the Spotify player above. You can also follow the Gadgets 360 podcast on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Please rate us, and leave a review.

Write to us at podcast@gadgets360.com with your feedback, questions, or comments. New Orbital episodes drop every Friday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: smart TV, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Sony, LG, 4K TV, TV market, Mi TV, Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, podcast
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Acer ConceptD Series, Predator Series, TravelMate Series, Swift X Updated With Latest Intel, AMD CPUs
iQoo Z3 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

How Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Other Smartphone Makers Are Changing the Smart TV Market in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  2. Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in BigBasket for Rs. 9,500 Crores
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  4. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  6. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Slumps 8 Percent as Cryptocurrency Heads for Bruising Monthly Drop
  2. Scientists Cure COVID in Hamsters With Inhaled Nanobodies: Study
  3. Realme C25s India Launch Tipped for June, May Come in Two Storage Variants
  4. NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Went on a Wild Ride During Its Sixth Flight Due to Navigation Error
  5. Vivo Y17 Undergoing Greyscale Testing for Android 11 in India, Company Confirms
  6. Among Us Is Available for Free on Epic Games Store for a Limited Time
  7. PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery
  8. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series
  9. Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched
  10. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com