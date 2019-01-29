NDTV Gadgets360.com

Should PUBG Mobile Be Banned in India?

29 January 2019
Should PUBG Mobile Be Banned in India?

PUBG Mobile has been banned in primary schools in Gujarat and that bit of news sparked an intense debate in the Gadgets 360 office. The best parts of that debate are in this week's episode of Transition. Games editor Rishi Alwani and in-house PUBG Mobile expert Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab on this episode. We begin this episode by talking about the PUBG Mobile ban in Gujarat and whether the decision makes sense. We look at the root cause of the game addiction problem and what can be done to control it. We discuss ways in which parents can limit PUBG Mobile usage by children and why kids in primary schools are getting hooked to games that are clearly not targeted at them.

In the second segment we talk about PUBG Mobile's zombies mode. Here we discuss everything that's new in the zombies mode, which is a tie-up with Resident Evil 2. We look at how this changes the PUBG Mobile experience and what players need to do to win zombies mode. Then we look at how people can play PUBG Mobile zombies mode and speculate about its release date. Finally we share some of our tips and tricks for best results in the zombies mode. We then conclude this episode by talking about the games we've been playing this week, which includes Anthem, Chrono Trigger, Driveclub and Gran Turismo Sport.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Should PUBG Mobile Be Banned in India?
