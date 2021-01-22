Samsung S21 Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 1,05,999 and the smartphone maker has packed in a lot of features in this flagship smartphone. Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the S21 Ultra. We begin this episode by talking about the rising prices of the top-end flagships in India, and if there is a market for these phones in the country. This is also where we talk about the new Exynos 2100 SoC and whether Samsung is ready to beat Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Then we discuss the camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This phone ships with four rear cameras, with an interesting setup that comprises two telephoto sensors along with a 108-megapixel primary camera. We talk about the camera performance on this device and whether Samsung is pushing the boundaries of camera tech with this device. We also briefly chat about the 8K video recording capability on this phone. Next we discuss the selfie camera performance and whether it's improved over the S20 Ultra. Next, we talk about the software of the S21 Ultra and if OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 brings in major improvements over previous versions. Finally, we talk about the display of the S21 Ultra, which not only has a QHD+ AMOLED resolution but also adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. We tell you whether all these things mean that the S21 Ultra is worth buying, before wrapping up this episode of the podcast.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.