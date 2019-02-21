Technology News

With Galaxy Fold, Has Samsung Kicked Off a Revolution in Smartphone Tech?

, 21 February 2019
With Galaxy Fold, Has Samsung Kicked Off a Revolution in Smartphone Tech?

On this episode we share our thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event as editor in chief Kunal Dua joins host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about the Samsung Galaxy Fold and how it could lead to a revolution in the smartphone industry. Here we discuss the Samsung Galaxy Fold's price and also how there are so many unanswered questions around this phone. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. It's clear that Samsung has decided that this year the company wants to position itself as future ready, and we discuss the implications of that on the smartphone industry, which has stagnated a little on the hardware front in the past few years. We discuss the Samsung Galaxy S10 price and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ price and talk about whether these prices are justified and should people just get used to more expensive flagship smartphones.

In the second segment we discuss the Samsung Galaxy S10e. We talk about its form factor and what people will miss if they go for this phone over the S10 or the S10+. We talk about the Samsung Galaxy S10e price and how it's positioned against the iPhone XR in the market. We share our first impressions on all three smartphones and talk about the features that people should care about. Then we discuss the wearables that Samsung has launched, which includes the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Buds. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

With Galaxy Fold, Has Samsung Kicked Off a Revolution in Smartphone Tech?
