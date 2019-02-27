On this episode we share our thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Buds, and the India launch of Spotify. Reviewers Ali Pardiwala and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to discuss these developments. We begin this episode by talking about the Samsung Galaxy S10+. We've been using the smartphone for a week and we talk about whether Samsung Galaxy S10+ aggressive pricing in India will allow it to be more successful than other Android flagships. We then talk about the display and design of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and whether the hole punch cameras are a hindrance in any way. Then we talk about the camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and how it fares against other smartphones. In the next segment, we look at the battery life and software of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and share our thoughts on the overall performance of this smartphone in our review benchmark tests.

Then we discuss the Samsung Galaxy Buds, which is a pair of truly wireless in-ear headphones. This pair of headphones is priced very aggressively when compared to products in this category. We discuss the sound quality of the Samsung Galaxy Buds and whether it is good enough to be one of the best products in this category. Then we share our verdict on this product and mention its battery life here as well. Finally, we discuss Spotify's India launch and its implications on the music streaming space in the country.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.