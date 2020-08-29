On this episode of Orbital we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the future of the Galaxy Note series itself. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things Galaxy Note. We begin this episode by talking about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's price in India and how this smartphone differs from the Galaxy Note 20. Should you really be paying over Rs. 1 lakh for the Note 20 Ultra? We tell you all about the extra features and let you decide whether the premium is worth it. The we talk about the design, display, and performance of this device. This is where the infamous Exynos vs Snapdragon debate comes in, and we talk about Samsung's decision to ship the Exynos 990 on the Note 20 Ultra in India.

Next we talk about the camera performance of the Note 20 Ultra and how its night mode is exceptional. We discuss at length how Samsung has achieved these stunning results and what you can look forward to, in case you buy this smartphone. Next, we talk about Samsung's efforts at more affordable price points and how that could shape the future of the Note series. Over the past few years the flagship S series and Note series have had a lot of overlap, and this year it's ever more prominent with the S20 Ultra and the Note 20 Ultra, so will the Galaxy Note series be around in its current form? Listen to this episode to find out.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.