Technology News
loading

Samsung Note 20 Ultra’s Got an Amazing Night Mode, but Is This the End for the Galaxy Note Series?

Could we see a Samsung S series flagship with the S Pen?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 29 August 2020 01:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Note 20 Ultra’s Got an Amazing Night Mode, but Is This the End for the Galaxy Note Series?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G price in India is Rs. 1,04,999

On this episode of Orbital we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the future of the Galaxy Note series itself. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things Galaxy Note. We begin this episode by talking about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's price in India and how this smartphone differs from the Galaxy Note 20. Should you really be paying over Rs. 1 lakh for the Note 20 Ultra? We tell you all about the extra features and let you decide whether the premium is worth it. The we talk about the design, display, and performance of this device. This is where the infamous Exynos vs Snapdragon debate comes in, and we talk about Samsung's decision to ship the Exynos 990 on the Note 20 Ultra in India. 

Next we talk about the camera performance of the Note 20 Ultra and how its night mode is exceptional. We discuss at length how Samsung has achieved these stunning results and what you can look forward to, in case you buy this smartphone. Next, we talk about Samsung's efforts at more affordable price points and how that could shape the future of the Note series. Over the past few years the flagship S series and Note series have had a lot of overlap, and this year it's ever more prominent with the S20 Ultra and the Note 20 Ultra, so will the Galaxy Note series be around in its current form? Listen to this episode to find out. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great overall performance
  • Excellent primary and optical zoom cameras
  • Good screen and speakers
  • Impressive construction quality
  • S-Pen is genuinely useful
  • Bad
  • Awkward camera bulge
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5g
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Specifications and Live Images Leaked, Huawei Enjoy 20 Also Spotted

Related Stories

Samsung Note 20 Ultra’s Got an Amazing Night Mode, but Is This the End for the Galaxy Note Series?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus ‘Clover’ Entry-Level Phone With 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon
  2. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  3. iPhone 12 Models to Come Without Charger, Headphones in the Box: Report
  4. Realme 7 Series' Gaming Prowess Teased by CEO Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  6. Poco X3 Specifications, Renders, and September 8 Launch Date Leaked
  7. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
  8. Redmi 9i Said to Launch in India Soon, May Be a Rebranded Redmi 9A
  9. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  10. OnePlus Watch Reportedly Gets Certified, May Launch With OnePlus 8T
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Specifications and Live Images Leaked, Huawei Enjoy 20 Also Spotted
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price Leaked by Dutch Retailer Ahead of Launch
  3. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Revealed at Gamescom 2020, Release Date Set for October 15
  4. BSNL Revises Payment Threshold, Permanent Disconnection Schedule for Landline, Broadband, FTTH Subscribers
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 10,000 Beta Codes Up for Grabs on August 30
  6. Realme 7 Series’ Gaming Prowess Teased by India CEO Madhav Sheth
  7. iPhone 12 Models to Come Without Charger, Headphones in the Box, May Cost More Than iPhone 11 Series: Report
  8. Tata Sky, Technicolor Partner to Shift Set-Top Box Manufacturing to India
  9. Japan’s SkyDrive ‘Flying Car’ Successfully Carries Out Test Flight With a Person Aboard
  10. Apple May Soon Launch Its Own Search Engine to Take on Google: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com