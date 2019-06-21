Technology News
Is the Samsung Galaxy M40 Good Enough to Beat Redmi Note 7 Pro?

The Galaxy M40 looks excellent on paper but does it deliver?

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 21:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India is Rs. 19,990.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 packs some impressive specifications at a reasonable price. Having finished reviewing the phone, Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about whether you should buy this smartphone. The episode begins with a discussion around the Samsung Galaxy M40's build quality and design. Here we look at Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India against the quality of the smartphone's construction and some of the unique features of the phone. Next we talk about some of Samsung Galaxy M40's missing features. This includes some hardware features that a lot of people will miss. Then we talk about the performance of the Samsung Galaxy M40, where we tell you whether there's anything to worry about.

Next, we move to the camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy M40. Here we talk about the triple rear camera setup and the selfie camera at length. We discuss the quality of photos in daylight and low-light, before talking about the quality of videos taken with the Galaxy M40. There are certain things you'll have to live with and not everything is perfect here, which we highlight. The next topic of discussion is the Samsung Galaxy M40's software. We know the phone runs OneUI but does it run well compared to stock Android? We answer that question for you. Finally we discuss the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy M40. This is the section that answers the most important questions many of our listeners have about every smartphone.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Podcast, Podcasts, Orbital, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung Galaxy M40 price in india
