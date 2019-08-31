Technology News
Does Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Show Us the Future of Mobile Photography?

Taking smartphone cameras to the next level.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 14:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India starts at Rs. 79,999

On this episode we discuss whether flagship smartphone cameras are advancing at a rapid pace still. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab to talk about this. We begin this episode by discussing what we have seen so far with the Google Pixel 3, iPhone XS, and Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphone cameras. We talk at length about how far smartphone photography has come in recent years and what we can achieve right now. Then we talk about how much of this has to do with hardware on smartphones. How far can hardware alone take photography on smartphones? We discuss this at length before we move on to talking about the role of software in propelling smartphone photography. Here we talk about the Google Pixel 3's camera software advancements at length before mentioning where the rest of the industry stands, and this is where we bring in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ camera adds a few much-needed features to the world of smartphone photography. Some of the advancements to the Galaxy Note 10+ deal with videos, which is great to see. We discuss the features of this smartphone's camera at length, where we tell you how it performs in daylight, low light, and compare Galaxy Note 10+ camera with other smartphones. Finally, we talk about our expectations from the Pixel 4 and the next iPhone camera, where we discuss some rumours about the two smartphones as well and talk about what we can realistically expect from upcoming flagship smartphone cameras.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 plus, Pixel 4, iPhone, Podcast, Orbital
