Samsung Galaxy M10s: Can Samsung Finally Take on Redmi, Realme in Sub-Rs. 10,000 Segment?

A good effort, but Samsung needs to do a little more.

By | Updated: 6 December 2019 19:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy M10s price in India starts at Rs. 8,999

Samsung Galaxy M10s price in India puts it directly in competition with several smartphones from Realme and Xiaomi. Reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Galaxy M10s. The Samsung Galaxy M10s has an attractive price in India but is that enough? We begin this episode by talking about what we like about the Samsung Galaxy M10s. This is where we talk about the display, the software, and other nice features of the Samsung Galaxy M10s. Then we begin talking about how the Samsung Galaxy M10s can be improved in terms of the hardware, before talking about what kind of pricing strategy the company can follow to be more competitive in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment.

The Galaxy M10s faces stiff competition from multiple smartphones from Realme, Redmi, and other companies, so what can Samsung do to take on these companies? We discuss this, in this part of the podcast. Here we talk about whether Samsung needs to offer better hardware, or cut prices to be competitive. We discuss what Samsung can do to appeal to the people who buy Redmi and Realme smartphones. We talk about Samsung's target audience and what Samsung brings to the table when it comes to budget smartphones. Finally, we share our thoughts on what could make the Samsung Galaxy M10s the best phone under Rs. 10,000.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light camera performance
  • Weak processor
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M10s review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7884B
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Honor Smartphones

