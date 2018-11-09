Is Samsung Galaxy J2 Core a Budget Winner That Trumps Redmi 6A?

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is a new budget smartphone that runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). Its price is what makes it interesting. Currently retailing at Rs. 5,990, the J2 Core takes on Redmi 6A, which is one of the most popular smartphones in India. The J2 Core can provide tough competition in the budget Android phone segment and reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to discuss whether it's a worthy challenger. We begin by talking about the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core's price in India. This is where we bring in the multiple competitors at this price point and talk about how the J2 Core is different. While the spec sheet is not much to look at for the J2 Core, we look at our experience with the phone and talk about how this could affect day-to-day usage.

We then look at the J2 Core's app ecosystem and whether you can use regular apps instead of Lite or Go versions of various apps. This is where we detail how life is with "Lite" versions of various apps. We look at the battery life and how it compares against the competition. Then we talk about the performance of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core. Here we mention the one thing that this phone struggles at and talk about an audience that this phone isn't for. Next, we bring up the cameras of the J2 Core and talk about how they perform in various lighting conditions. Finally, we talk about the one feature (or lack thereof) of the J2 Core that could be a dealbreaker for many people.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.