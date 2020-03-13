Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 and the higher variant price puts it in direct competition with the Realme 6 Pro. These two smartphones offer impressive specifications at this price point, and at this moment are probably unmatched in India. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Redmi Note 9 Pro. We begin this episode by talking about the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Redmi Note 9 Pro and what are the differences between the two smartphones. This begins with us listing out how the name of the more expensive smartphone is a bit misleading and why Redmi Note 9 Pro is probably going to be the better choice for the value conscious. Then we talk about the influence of Realme on this marketing strategy. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro should be an interesting battle and we share our thoughts on this intense rivalry.

Next we talk about the Redmi Note 9 Pro's build and design. If you look at any Redmi Note 9 Pro specification, you'll probably think that its price in India should be above Rs. 15,000, and you will have the same thoughts if you hold the phone in your hand. We discuss whether there's any end to this price war in the Indian smartphone market and whether we will see more events like Redmi Note 8 price in India being increased. Then we talk about the software of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and how to remove ads from MIUI 11. The discussion moves on to performance, battery life and charging speed of Redmi Note 9 Pro from there, which is where we compare this smartphone with its competition too. Then we talk about Redmi Note 9 Pro cameras and tell you whether you should buy this phone or not.

