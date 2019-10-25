Technology News
Have Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 Killed Off the Competition in the Sub-Rs. 10,000 Segment?

The sub-Rs. 10,000 market has been dominated by two companies.

By | Updated: 25 October 2019 14:39 IST
Redmi Note 8 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999

Redmi Note 8 price in India is extremely competitive and reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to share his thoughts on this new smartphone. While Redmi Note 8's price has caught our attention but Realme 5 is not too far behind either in terms of the overall package on offer. We look at how Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 are ahead of the pack in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment, and at some of the reasons behind this. This episode begins with a discussion around Redmi Note 8's value proposition. We talk about the fact that Redmi Note 8 ships with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in the base variant, and whether it makes sense to offer a more affordable variant with lower RAM and storage options. Then we talk about the build quality of the Redmi Note 8 and how it fares against the competition.

Next, we mention the four rear cameras of the Redmi Note 8, and how they fare against the Realme 5's cameras. Does having more cameras equate to better camera performance? We try to answer that in this segment as we tell you all about the Redmi Note 8's camera performance in daylight, low light, and for videos. We then talk about the selfie camera on the Redmi Note 8, and how it performs in various conditions. The discussion then moves to the battery life of the Redmi Note 8, followed by MIUI's pros and cons in this smartphone. Finally we take an in-depth look at the budget smartphone market in India and talk about how the competition has come down largely to just two brands, and why this has happened.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8, Realme 5, Podcast, Orbital, Redmi Note 8 price in India
Honor Smartphones
