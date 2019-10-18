Is Realme XT the Reason Behind Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Killer Pricing?

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India is excellent, but do we have to thank Realme XT for that? We discuss that and whether you should buy the Redmi Note 8 Pro, on this episode. Reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things Redmi Note 8 Pro. We begin this episode by talking about the history of Xiaomi's aggressive product pricing, and how that had changed until Realme came along. Then we talk about all the Realme phones that are directly competing against their Xiaomi counterparts, and how it has affected the price of the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Then we begin talking about whether you should buy the Redmi Note 8 Pro. This part of the discussion begins with a mention of the camera setup on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. There are four rear cameras on the Redmi Note 8 Pro but do they perform well? We discuss that at length. Here we talk about daylight, low light, macro, selfie, and video performance. Finally we compare Redmi Note 8 Pro camera performance against the Realme XT. Next, we look at the processor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and tell you how it performs.

Is Redmi Note 8 Pro better than Realme XT? This is the part of the podcast where we reveal that. Then we talk about software and battery performance of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. There are a few long-standing complaints about Xiaomi products and we use this opportunity to air these once more.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.