Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 10,000?

Redmi Note 8 price in India is amazing, and Realme 5s price in India gives it a run for its money, but which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000. On this episode deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about that. We begin this episode by talking about Realme 5s, and how it is different from the Realme 5. We mention all the new features in the Realme 5s, and help you decide whether it is a worthy upgrade. Then we talk about Redmi Note 8 and how it competes against Realme 5s. This is the part where we tell you which is the best smartphone under Rs. 10,000.

Then we talk about the strategy Realme has adopted in the smartphone market in India. Here we discuss the relentless pace of Realme's phone launches and whether that needs to change. We talk about the company's intention to dethrone Xiaomi in India and whether its approach towards doing that should change. Then we discuss the positive change Realme has brought to the Indian smartphone market and the quality of Realme phones.

Finally, we discuss whether you should buy the Realme 5s, and in case you don't want to, we also recommend other good smartphones in this price range.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.