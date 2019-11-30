Technology News
Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 10,000?

There are no easy choices.

By | Updated: 30 November 2019 00:07 IST
Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 10,000?

Redmi Note 8 price in India is amazing, and Realme 5s price in India gives it a run for its money, but which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000. On this episode deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about that. We begin this episode by talking about Realme 5s, and how it is different from the Realme 5. We mention all the new features in the Realme 5s, and help you decide whether it is a worthy upgrade. Then we talk about Redmi Note 8 and how it competes against Realme 5s. This is the part where we tell you which is the best smartphone under Rs. 10,000.

Then we talk about the strategy Realme has adopted in the smartphone market in India. Here we discuss the relentless pace of Realme's phone launches and whether that needs to change. We talk about the company's intention to dethrone Xiaomi in India and whether its approach towards doing that should change. Then we discuss the positive change Realme has brought to the Indian smartphone market and the quality of Realme phones.

Finally, we discuss whether you should buy the Realme 5s, and in case you don't want to, we also recommend other good smartphones in this price range. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Redmi Note 8, Realme 5s
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 10,000?
