On this episode of Orbital we talk about the Redmi Note 7S. Reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to talk about the Redmi Note 7S. We begin this episode by talking about the Redmi Note 7S' price in India. We discuss where it sits in the Xiaomi lineup of products and which phones it competes against. Then we talk about the Redmi Note 7S camera performance in great detail and try to figure out where it stands when compared against the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Next we mention the performance of the Redmi Note 7S. Here we again bring up the Redmi Note 7S' price in India and talk about what it offers for its price. Then we look at Redmi Note 7S software and what it adds to the smartphone's camera in particular.

Next, we speak about Redmi Note 7S' battery life. Here we mention all the tests we put it through and how it performed. This is when we also talk about the design and build quality of the Redmi Note 7S. There is a lot to say about the build of this smartphone. Finally we discuss how the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 have changed over the past two years. This is where we discuss what we used to get a couple years ago and how much better things are now.

