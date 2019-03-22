Technology News

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar: Redefining Their Price Segments?

, 22 March 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar have an aggressive price in India

This episode is about all things Xiaomi. The company recently launched Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and the Mi Soundbar. Having completed testing these products, we got our in-house mobile and audio experts to talk about them. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy, Ali Pardiwala, and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab on this episode of Orbital. We begin the episode by talking about Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India and the specifications you get at that price. We talk about Redmi Note 7 Pro camera performance, with a special focus on low-light camera performance and the night mode. Then we move to talk about Redmi Note 7 Pro sale and how the flash sale model is a big hindrance when you want to buy any Xiaomi product. Then we discuss Redmi Note 7 Pro design, build quality, and battery life.

The next part is about Redmi Note 7, whose price in India is the first thing we mention. We look at Redmi Note 7 specifications, battery life, performance at length. Then we do an in-depth analysis of Redmi Note 7 camera performance, which is where we talk about its performance in day light, low light, for clicking selfies, and for recording videos. We also talk about the Redmi Note 7 night mode camera performance and whether it makes any improvement to low light photos. Finally, we talk about the software on the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7. Here we talk about MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie, whether it still has ads, and what we like and dislike about it. 

Finally, we discuss the Mi Soundbar. This is an affordable speaker by Xiaomi and we mention what kind of connectivity options it has and which devices it is best suited for. We discuss sound quality of the Mi Soundbar at length, where we talk about how it performs when you watch TV and when you're listening to music from other devices. Then we mention some glaring omissions from the Mi Soundbar, which includes one feature that everyone will miss. Finally we talk about Mi Soundbar price in India and whether it makes sense to buy the speaker.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Orbital, Podcast, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Soundbar
