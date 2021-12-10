Redmi Note 11T 5G went on sale in India earlier this week. The new Redmi phone is positioned as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T that was launched just five months ago in India. Moreover, the Note 11T 5G is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China in October. Xiaomi offers features including dual rear cameras and a 90Hz non-AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 11T 5G. These changes have not been impressive. That said, the smartphone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that's made on the 6nm process. That should mean better power efficiency.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks with Senior Reviewer Aditya Shenoy and Reviews Deputy Editor Roydon Cerejo to discuss all things Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Note 11T 5G soon after launching the Redmi Note 10T in the country. The new phone does offer a slightly refreshed design and the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. However, it doesn't have any noticeable changes that make a significant upgrade over the existing model.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB + 128GB storage model at Rs. 17,999 and the top-of-the-line option with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 19,999.

Shenoy spent some time with the Redmi Note 11T 5G — and in his review, he noticed that it offers a decent display and battery life experience. There are, however, some downsides, including the average performance from its dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?

One of the key selling points of the Redmi Note 11T 5G is its support for the next-generation cellular network. But, of course, 5G connectivity is not yet available in India. We also don't have any clear-cut timeline on when exactly we will get any support from the operator side.

Xiaomi also seems to have cut some cost on the Redmi Note 11T 5G by not giving features like a dedicated depth sensor or a more advanced 120Hz display. Annoyingly, these were available on the earlier Redmi Note models.

We also talk about whether the Redmi Note 11T 5G still justifies its price — and what phones you might want to consider instead.

