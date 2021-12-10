Technology News
Redmi Note 11T 5G Is Here — but Is It Worth Your Time?

Redmi Note 11T price in India begins at Rs. 16,999 and goes up to Rs. 19,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 December 2021 19:24 IST
Redmi Note 11T 5G Is Here — but Is It Worth Your Time?

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 11T 5G is a rebranded version of China’s Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G went on sale in India earlier this week. The new Redmi phone is positioned as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T that was launched just five months ago in India. Moreover, the Note 11T 5G is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China in October. Xiaomi offers features including dual rear cameras and a 90Hz non-AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 11T 5G. These changes have not been impressive. That said, the smartphone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that's made on the 6nm process. That should mean better power efficiency.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks with Senior Reviewer Aditya Shenoy and Reviews Deputy Editor Roydon Cerejo to discuss all things Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Note 11T 5G soon after launching the Redmi Note 10T in the country. The new phone does offer a slightly refreshed design and the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. However, it doesn't have any noticeable changes that make a significant upgrade over the existing model.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB + 128GB storage model at Rs. 17,999 and the top-of-the-line option with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 19,999.

Shenoy spent some time with the Redmi Note 11T 5G — and in his review, he noticed that it offers a decent display and battery life experience. There are, however, some downsides, including the average performance from its dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?

One of the key selling points of the Redmi Note 11T 5G is its support for the next-generation cellular network. But, of course, 5G connectivity is not yet available in India. We also don't have any clear-cut timeline on when exactly we will get any support from the operator side.

Xiaomi also seems to have cut some cost on the Redmi Note 11T 5G by not giving features like a dedicated depth sensor or a more advanced 120Hz display. Annoyingly, these were available on the earlier Redmi Note models.

We also talk about whether the Redmi Note 11T 5G still justifies its price — and what phones you might want to consider instead.

You can catch all this and more by listening to our conversation. Simply tap the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

If you are new to our site, you can find Orbital on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday, so make sure to tune in each week.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo Neo Series Launch Event Scheduled for December 20, Neo 5s, Neo 5 SE Expected
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Is 'Thinking Of' Quitting His Jobs and Become an Influencer

