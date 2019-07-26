Technology News
loading

Are Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 the Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000?

Should you buy Redmi K20 Pro or Redmi K20?

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 22:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Are Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 the Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000?

Redmi K20 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 27,999, Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999

Redmi K20 Pro price in India and Redmi K20 price in India are a big topic of discussion right now, and we discuss that and everything else you need to know about these two smartphones on this episode of Orbital. Reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to talk about all things Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 Pro price in India is excellent if you look at the hardware it packs, whereas the Redmi K20 price in India has been criticised online. We talk about the pricing of these two phones and explain why all the online outrage does not make sense. Next we discuss the display of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Both phones have an AMOLED panel and HDR support, along with a notch-free design so does it translate to a great movie watching and gaming experience? We answer that. Then we look at all aspects of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 design before talking about one design decision that left many baffled -- the decision around expandable storage on these two phones.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 have some really powerful cameras too so how do these perform? Since we've reviewed both phones, we discuss that at length as well. Here we talk about daylight camera performance, low light performance, and how the two phones fare when it comes to videos as well. Next we talk about Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 software. Finally we talk about Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 battery life and tell you whether these two smartphones are worth buying.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20 Pro, Podcast, Orbital, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India, Redmi K20 price in India
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Microsoft Windows 10 Major New Versions to be Released Only Once per Year
Honor Smartphones
Are Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 the Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X, 3 More Phones to Go on Flash Sale This Sunday
  2. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Surface, Tipped to Run Android Q Out-of-the-Box
  3. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  4. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  5. Fossil Sport Smartwatch Review
  6. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  7. Microsoft is Changing How and When Major Windows 10 Updates Are Released
  8. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM
  9. Zomato Now Offers 'Eat and Drink All You Can' With Infinity Dining
  10. Huawei Flags First Hongmeng OS Devices - 'Smart Screens'
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Aura Glow Colour Leaked With Blue S Pen
  2. Microsoft Windows 10 Major New Versions to be Released Only Once per Year
  3. PUBG Season 4 Update (v4.1) Now Live for PC Gamers, Weapon Issues Fixed
  4. Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 VII With Real-Time Tracking, 90fps Burst Shooting, Microphone Jack Launched
  5. Black Shark 2 Pro Live Image Leaked, AnTuTu Listing Tips Key Specifications
  6. Flipkart Super Flash Sale Sunday Will Offer Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Realme X, Realme 3i
  7. Amazon Optimistic on Stable E-Commerce Policy From India
  8. Zomato Launches 'Infinity Dining' for Gold Members to Offer Unlimited Servings
  9. Apple to Gradually Replace MacBook's Butterfly Keyboard Starting This Year: Kuo
  10. Huawei Flags First Hongmeng OS Devices - 'Smart Screens'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.