Are Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 the Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000?

Redmi K20 Pro price in India and Redmi K20 price in India are a big topic of discussion right now, and we discuss that and everything else you need to know about these two smartphones on this episode of Orbital. Reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to talk about all things Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 Pro price in India is excellent if you look at the hardware it packs, whereas the Redmi K20 price in India has been criticised online. We talk about the pricing of these two phones and explain why all the online outrage does not make sense. Next we discuss the display of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Both phones have an AMOLED panel and HDR support, along with a notch-free design so does it translate to a great movie watching and gaming experience? We answer that. Then we look at all aspects of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 design before talking about one design decision that left many baffled -- the decision around expandable storage on these two phones.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 have some really powerful cameras too so how do these perform? Since we've reviewed both phones, we discuss that at length as well. Here we talk about daylight camera performance, low light performance, and how the two phones fare when it comes to videos as well. Next we talk about Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 software. Finally we talk about Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 battery life and tell you whether these two smartphones are worth buying.

