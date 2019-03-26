Technology News

Redmi Go: The Affordable Smartphone That Kills Feature Phones?

, 26 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Go: The Affordable Smartphone That Kills Feature Phones?

Redmi Go price in India is Rs. 4,499

On this episode we talk about the most affordable smartphone from Xiaomi -- Redmi Go. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari and games editor Rishi Alwani join host Pranay Parab to discuss this smartphone. Redmi Go price in India makes it one of the few sub-Rs. 5,000 smartphones from well-known brands. This means that Redmi Go will be targeting people who have never owned a smartphone as well. We talk about this aspect of Redmi Go first, looking at who the smartphone is for. We discuss Redmi Go specifications and discuss whether it offers the best value for money in this price bracket. We then move to talking about Redmi Go build quality and design, and what you can expect if you choose to buy this smartphone. Next, we talk about Redmi Go software, with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) being discussed at length. Do you get bloatware or ads in Redmi Go? We answer these questions on this episode.

Next, we discuss the storage space on Redmi Go. Is 8GB internal storage enough? Will you be able to manage without a microSD card. We answer these questions, before moving on to discuss Redmi Go gaming performance. Can you play PUBG Mobile on Redmi Go? Our games editor answers this question on the podcast. We talk about the kind of games you can play and what you can't on Redmi Go, before mentioning what kind of performance you can expect. Finally, we talk about competition for Redmi Go, where we mention other smartphones that are giving Redmi Go a tough challenge.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Redmi Go
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Anthem PC Update Brings Support for Nvidia RTX Features
Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming Browser Game Out Now
VIVO V15
Redmi Go: The Affordable Smartphone That Kills Feature Phones?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V15
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 'On-Screen' Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  2. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  3. Apple Introduces Apple Card, Its Own Credit Card With Cash Back and More
  4. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  5. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  7. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Huawei P30, P30 Pro, P30 Lite to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream
  10. Sony RX0 II Launched, an Action Camera Designed for Vloggers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.