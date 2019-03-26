On this episode we talk about the most affordable smartphone from Xiaomi -- Redmi Go. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari and games editor Rishi Alwani join host Pranay Parab to discuss this smartphone. Redmi Go price in India makes it one of the few sub-Rs. 5,000 smartphones from well-known brands. This means that Redmi Go will be targeting people who have never owned a smartphone as well. We talk about this aspect of Redmi Go first, looking at who the smartphone is for. We discuss Redmi Go specifications and discuss whether it offers the best value for money in this price bracket. We then move to talking about Redmi Go build quality and design, and what you can expect if you choose to buy this smartphone. Next, we talk about Redmi Go software, with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) being discussed at length. Do you get bloatware or ads in Redmi Go? We answer these questions on this episode.

Next, we discuss the storage space on Redmi Go. Is 8GB internal storage enough? Will you be able to manage without a microSD card. We answer these questions, before moving on to discuss Redmi Go gaming performance. Can you play PUBG Mobile on Redmi Go? Our games editor answers this question on the podcast. We talk about the kind of games you can play and what you can't on Redmi Go, before mentioning what kind of performance you can expect. Finally, we talk about competition for Redmi Go, where we mention other smartphones that are giving Redmi Go a tough challenge.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.