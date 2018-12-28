This is that episode where we look at the year gone by and the best budget smartphones to be launched in 2018. This year was epic for smartphone buyers thanks to so many excellent options in the market for everyone. 2018 has come and gone and left us with several amazing budget smartphones. Reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the best of these affordable smartphones. We chose to order budget phones by their price in India, with the most expensive phones being discussed at the beginning. This means we start with an Android One phone that performed well in our tests, has a decent camera, and a powerful processor. A couple of quirks keep it from being the best phone out there at its price point, and we mention that right at the beginning. Then we mention a phone that's really affordable and is a powerhouse thanks to excellent hardware. Up next is another Android One phone, which is affordable too.

In the second half of this episode, we look at the best budget phones in India once more, to talk about a smartphone that shook up the market when it launched and subsequently left a lot of buyers disappointed. The next smartphone on our list offers excellent value for money, and remains one of our favourites to this day. Multiple software updates over the year have made it an excellent choice for most people in India. Finally, we talk about the most popular smartphone in India and how it continues to dominate the smartphone market thanks to its excellent price in India.

