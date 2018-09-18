NDTV Gadgets360.com

Are Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 the Best Budget Smartphones in India?

, 18 September 2018
Are Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 the Best Budget Smartphones in India?

The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are new budget smartphones from Xiaomi and they're proving to be quite popular in India for good reason. Reviewers Jamshed Avari and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to talk about these two smartphones. We begin by talking about the Redmi 6A, which is the cheaper and therefore more popular of the two smartphones. With the Redmi 5A being Xiaomi's highest selling smartphone in India, the Redmi 6A has big shoes to fill. Jamshed talks about the smartphone at length to figure out whether it's worth the money. All the questions surrounding the Redmi 6A are answered. This includes Redmi 6A price in India, whether its Mediatek chipset is good, and whether the battery life is good enough. Then we discuss whether the Redmi 6A has enough RAM and storage capacity for most people in India. At 2GB RAM, does the phone have enough power to allow people to enjoy a lag-free experience? Jamshed answers this and much more.

The second half of this episode is dedicated to the Redmi 6. Xiaomi's best phone in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment, the Redmi 6 does have quite a few competitors that could prevent it from becoming the best budget phone in India. We discuss how the Redmi 6 compares with the competition and whether the Redmi 6 price in India could change in a few months. We talk about the performance of the Redmi 6 and whether it's better than its predecessor. We also mention the battery life and camera of the Redmi 6 and look at what the competition has on offer. Finally, we answer the question you wanted answered -- should you buy the Redmi 6 or the Redmi 6A?

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

