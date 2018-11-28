Is Realme U1 Essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on Steroids?

The Realme U1 is a strong entrant in the budget smartphone market with a powerful chipset and a competitive starting price in India. Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this smartphone. We begin this episode by talking about the build and design of the Realme U1. The smartphone has an attractive design, but it has one flaw that we highlight first. Then we look at the display and the face unlock feature. Here we talk about how fast face unlock is and whether it is a good idea to use it or not. Roydon then mentions the software of the Realme U1 and talks about how ColorOS has changed in the past few months to add certain excellent features and remove certain annoyances. All of this is great, but is the Realme U1 price in India justified? Roydon answers that question on the podcast.

In the second half of this episode, we talk about the performance of the Realme U1. A lot has been said about the chipset on this smartphone and we compare it against other smartphones in the market right now. This is where we talk about the value for money aspect of the Realme U1. Then we mention the fact that the cameras are the defining feature of this smartphone and whether you should buy it for the cameras. Here we discuss both the front and rear cameras and how they performed under various lighting conditions. Finally, we talk about the battery life and the competitors of the Realme U1. This is where we discuss whether you should buy the Realme U1 and how you can buy it if you want one.

