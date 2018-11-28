NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is Realme U1 Essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on Steroids?

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Is Realme U1 Essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on Steroids?

The Realme U1 is a strong entrant in the budget smartphone market with a powerful chipset and a competitive starting price in India. Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this smartphone. We begin this episode by talking about the build and design of the Realme U1. The smartphone has an attractive design, but it has one flaw that we highlight first. Then we look at the display and the face unlock feature. Here we talk about how fast face unlock is and whether it is a good idea to use it or not. Roydon then mentions the software of the Realme U1 and talks about how ColorOS has changed in the past few months to add certain excellent features and remove certain annoyances. All of this is great, but is the Realme U1 price in India justified? Roydon answers that question on the podcast.

In the second half of this episode, we talk about the performance of the Realme U1. A lot has been said about the chipset on this smartphone and we compare it against other smartphones in the market right now. This is where we talk about the value for money aspect of the Realme U1. Then we mention the fact that the cameras are the defining feature of this smartphone and whether you should buy it for the cameras. Here we discuss both the front and rear cameras and how they performed under various lighting conditions. Finally, we talk about the battery life and the competitors of the Realme U1. This is where we discuss whether you should buy the Realme U1 and how you can buy it if you want one.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Realme U1, Realme U1 price in India
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
iPhone XS, XR Orders Reportedly Cut Again, TSMC to Be 'Little Affected'
PS5 Could Use Cartridges, Patent Filing Suggests
Pricee
Is Realme U1 Essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on Steroids?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  5. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Expected to Launch on December 12
  6. Popular Android Apps Like Clean Master Reportedly Caught Committing 'Ad Fraud'
  7. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
  8. Nokia 7.1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Starts Rolling Out
  9. The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix in India
  10. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Set to Launch in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.