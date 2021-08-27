Technology News
loading

Can Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Compete With OnePlus 9R, Poco F3 GT?

We talk all things Realme GT series on this week’s episode of the Orbital podcast.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 August 2021 19:12 IST
Can Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Compete With OnePlus 9R, Poco F3 GT?

Realme GT Master Edition comes in a Voyager Grey colour that has a suitcase-like design

Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition are the two new phones from the Chinese company that essentially replace its earlier X series. Both Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition are also designed to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Mi 11X, and the Motorola Edge 20. While Realme GT price in India starts at Rs. 37,999, the Realme GT Master Edition comes as a watered down variant of the new flagship, with a starting price of Rs. 25,999.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with Senior Reviewers Sheldon Pinto and Aditya Shenoy to discuss everything about Realme's new GT series phones.

We talk about why Realme is silently phasing out its X series and replacing it with the Realme GT phones. The X series started a few months back and included models including the Realme X7 Max, Realme X7 5G, Realme X7 Pro 5G, and the Realme X3 SuperZoom, among others. To deliver a new experience, the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition comes with some design-level tweaks — though surprisingly, they are limited to low-end variants.

Between the two models, the Realme GT Master Edition comes in a Voyager Grey model for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that has a unique suitcase-like design and a vegan leather finish. The regular Realme GT 5G, on the other hand, has a Racing Yellow colour version that has the racing track-like stripes at the back and the similar vegan leather that is available on the Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme GT First Impressions: The Makings of a ‘Flagship Killer'

In addition to one unique shade, the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition both have glass back options that make them look similar to all other devices of their price segments.

Despite being marketed as “flagship killers”, the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition don't have any premium features, such as IP rating for water-resistant design or wireless charging support.

The Realme phones, however, have the latest Qualcomm SoCs along with 5G support and some other eye-catching specifications including full-HD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate and triple rear cameras to attract buyers looking for a decent option under the Rs. 40,000 price segment.

We also talk about the performance, gaming experience, and the battery life on both Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition. We also delve into how well the phones stand up against the competition, including the OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Mi 11X, and the Motorola Edge 20.

Realme GT Master Edition First Impressions: A Unique-Looking Mid-Ranger at an Attractive Price

You can listen to our complete discussion on the Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition by clicking on the play button embedded above. You can also follow the Gadgets 360 podcast on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Make sure to tune in each week as new Orbital episodes release every Friday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT, Realme GT price in India, Realme GT specifications, Realme GT Master Edition price in India, Realme GT Master Edition specifications, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme, Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, Podcast
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple AirTag Tracker Starts Receiving Firmware Update, New Features Yet Unannounced: Report
Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Set for September, Runs on Same MediaTek SoC as Redmi 10 Prime: Price Revealed

Related Stories

Can Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Compete With OnePlus 9R, Poco F3 GT?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Said to Go on Pre-Bookings in India Next Week
  2. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  3. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  4. Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Next Month; Price, Specifications Revealed
  5. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: All Details
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Tipped for September 3, Price Leaked
  9. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Review
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Sale Starts in India Today via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto E20 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Unisoc SoC
  2. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC
  3. YouTube Starts Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Mode for iOS Users Worldwide: How to Get on Your iPhone
  4. Researchers Develop 'NanoporeTERs' That Could Potentially Allow Computers to Directly Read Cells
  5. Nvidia Said to Seek EU Antitrust Approval for $54-Billion Arm Deal
  6. eFootball Gameplay Trailer Shows New Mechanics, Features, Improvements Coming With the Free-to-Play Title
  7. China Said to Plan Banning Overseas IPOs for Tech Firms With Data Security Risks
  8. Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Set for September, Runs on Same MediaTek SoC as Redmi 10 Prime: Price Revealed
  9. Fortnite Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. With Interactive Museum-Like Experience Within Game
  10. Apple AirTag Tracker Starts Receiving Firmware Update, New Features Yet Unannounced: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com