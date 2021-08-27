Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition are the two new phones from the Chinese company that essentially replace its earlier X series. Both Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition are also designed to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Mi 11X, and the Motorola Edge 20. While Realme GT price in India starts at Rs. 37,999, the Realme GT Master Edition comes as a watered down variant of the new flagship, with a starting price of Rs. 25,999.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with Senior Reviewers Sheldon Pinto and Aditya Shenoy to discuss everything about Realme's new GT series phones.

We talk about why Realme is silently phasing out its X series and replacing it with the Realme GT phones. The X series started a few months back and included models including the Realme X7 Max, Realme X7 5G, Realme X7 Pro 5G, and the Realme X3 SuperZoom, among others. To deliver a new experience, the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition comes with some design-level tweaks — though surprisingly, they are limited to low-end variants.

Between the two models, the Realme GT Master Edition comes in a Voyager Grey model for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that has a unique suitcase-like design and a vegan leather finish. The regular Realme GT 5G, on the other hand, has a Racing Yellow colour version that has the racing track-like stripes at the back and the similar vegan leather that is available on the Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme GT First Impressions: The Makings of a ‘Flagship Killer'

In addition to one unique shade, the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition both have glass back options that make them look similar to all other devices of their price segments.

Despite being marketed as “flagship killers”, the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition don't have any premium features, such as IP rating for water-resistant design or wireless charging support.

The Realme phones, however, have the latest Qualcomm SoCs along with 5G support and some other eye-catching specifications including full-HD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate and triple rear cameras to attract buyers looking for a decent option under the Rs. 40,000 price segment.

We also talk about the performance, gaming experience, and the battery life on both Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition. We also delve into how well the phones stand up against the competition, including the OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Mi 11X, and the Motorola Edge 20.

Realme GT Master Edition First Impressions: A Unique-Looking Mid-Ranger at an Attractive Price

You can listen to our complete discussion on the Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition by clicking on the play button embedded above. You can also follow the Gadgets 360 podcast on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Make sure to tune in each week as new Orbital episodes release every Friday.