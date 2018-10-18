NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme C1 or Redmi 6A: Which Is the Best Android Phone Under Rs. 10,000?

, 18 October 2018
We discuss the Realme C1, which is going toe to toe with the Xiaomi Redmi 6A for the budget smartphone market in India. This is followed by our final thoughts on the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL as Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by mentioning the price of the Realme C1, which is where things get interesting because the current price of the smartphone seems almost too good to be true. The Realme C1 is available at an introductory price of Rs. 6,999 but the price will probably go up after this offer ends and at this point no one knows what the price post the offer is going to be. Then we talk about the performance of the Realme C1 and how it fares against the Redmi 6A. This is the part of the podcast where we talk about the Redmi 6A and the Asus Zenfone Lite L1. The Realme C1 price in India compares favourably against Redmi 6A price in India and Zenfone Lite L1 price in India, but that may change very soon. Then we look at the Realme C1 battery life, software, and camera in the final part of this segment.

Then we talk about the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. These two smartphones are on the other end of the pricing spectrum and that means there should be no compromises. However the price makes sure that there's room for a lot of criticism. Roydon talks about the phone first, most of which is speaking about the camera and how well it performs. Then we mention the fact that the magic is in the software and that the hardware is the same as what we've seen in cheaper smartphones. This brings us to questioning the pricing of the Pixel 3 and whether the price in India is justified. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

