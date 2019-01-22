NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme Buds, Mi Earphones, or Others: Which Are the Best Headphones Under Rs. 1,000?

, 22 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds, Mi Earphones, or Others: Which Are the Best Headphones Under Rs. 1,000?

Realme Buds are among the best headphones under Rs. 1,000

On this episode we discuss the best headphones under Rs. 1,000 in India and share our thoughts on the Realme Buds as well. In-house audio expert Ali Pardiwala has just finished reviewing the Realme Buds, which is a pretty decent option under Rs. 500, and he joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the best affordable headphones in India. The Realme Buds review makes it very clear that it's an excellent option under Rs. 500 but is it good enough to be one of the best headphones under Rs. 1,000? We answer that question on this episode. We discuss the sound quality of the Realme Buds and talk about its unique selling points, which surprisingly enough go beyond just sound quality. We highlight everything you need to know about Realme Buds, including availability in the first part of this episode.

In the second segment we discuss the best headphones under Rs. 1,000 in India. Here we talk about our top three picks first. We tell you why we picked these three and how their sound quality is. We explain how we picked the best headphones under Rs. 1,000. We highlight the factors we considered and which ones we ignored to make a definitive list of the best headphones under Rs. 1,000. If you are in the market for a pair of headphones in this price range, our list is the only one you'll need in India. We recommend in-ear headphones, on-ear headphones, and even earbuds because different people prefer different types of headphones.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Realme Buds
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Anthem Demo Versus Full Game: BioWare Explains What's Different
Saregama Carvaan Gold Review
Pricee
Realme Buds, Mi Earphones, or Others: Which Are the Best Headphones Under Rs. 1,000?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Dropped From Stairs, Used as a Skate in Latest 'Test Videos'
  2. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Prices, Colour Options, Storage Models Revealed
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  5. Vivo Y89 With 6.26-Inch Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC Launched
  6. WhatsApp Globally Limits Forwards to 5 Chats to Curb Rumours
  7. Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Plus Renders and Price Leak
  8. Samsung Foldable Smartphone Will Reportedly Sport Dual 2,190mAh Batteries
  9. Top Free Android VPN Apps are Leaking Your Data, Study Finds
  10. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.