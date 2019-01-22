On this episode we discuss the best headphones under Rs. 1,000 in India and share our thoughts on the Realme Buds as well. In-house audio expert Ali Pardiwala has just finished reviewing the Realme Buds, which is a pretty decent option under Rs. 500, and he joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the best affordable headphones in India. The Realme Buds review makes it very clear that it's an excellent option under Rs. 500 but is it good enough to be one of the best headphones under Rs. 1,000? We answer that question on this episode. We discuss the sound quality of the Realme Buds and talk about its unique selling points, which surprisingly enough go beyond just sound quality. We highlight everything you need to know about Realme Buds, including availability in the first part of this episode.

In the second segment we discuss the best headphones under Rs. 1,000 in India. Here we talk about our top three picks first. We tell you why we picked these three and how their sound quality is. We explain how we picked the best headphones under Rs. 1,000. We highlight the factors we considered and which ones we ignored to make a definitive list of the best headphones under Rs. 1,000. If you are in the market for a pair of headphones in this price range, our list is the only one you'll need in India. We recommend in-ear headphones, on-ear headphones, and even earbuds because different people prefer different types of headphones.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.