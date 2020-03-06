Realme 6: The Redmi Note 8 Pro Killer India Has Been Waiting For?

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India was slashed recently and that made it an even sweeter deal on what is already one of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000. Realme 6 price in India is even lower than that of Redmi Note 8 Pro, which means that once again it is Realme vs Xiaomi in the Indian smartphone market. To talk about Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro, Android experts Aditya Shenoy and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab on this episode of Orbital. We begin this episode by talking about the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro, and how the two smartphones have been positioned in the Indian smartphone market. This is where we talk about Realme 6 features and Realme 6 Pro features, and highlight what's good about these devices. Then we talk about Realme 6 performance and discuss how Realme's choice of components affects the device.

Next we discuss software and battery life of the Realme 6. Before moving on, we talk about Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 vs Realme X2 and how these three smartphones fare against each other. The Realme 6 Pro's offline availability is also discussed here, as it affects Realme 6 Pro price in India. Next, we talk about Realme 6 camera performance as that is going to be one of the defining factors in which of the two smartphones wins this battle. This is the part of the episode you need to listen to if you want more information on Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro. Then we talk about how these two companies have reshaped the Indian smartphone market and the positives and the negatives of this relentless competition.

