Realme 6: The Redmi Note 8 Pro Killer India Has Been Waiting For?

Realme's trying to undercut one of Xiaomi's best smartphones.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 6 March 2020 20:38 IST
Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India was slashed recently and that made it an even sweeter deal on what is already one of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000. Realme 6 price in India is even lower than that of Redmi Note 8 Pro, which means that once again it is Realme vs Xiaomi in the Indian smartphone market. To talk about Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro, Android experts Aditya Shenoy and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab on this episode of Orbital. We begin this episode by talking about the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro, and how the two smartphones have been positioned in the Indian smartphone market. This is where we talk about Realme 6 features and Realme 6 Pro features, and highlight what's good about these devices. Then we talk about Realme 6 performance and discuss how Realme's choice of components affects the device.

Next we discuss software and battery life of the Realme 6. Before moving on, we talk about Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 vs Realme X2 and how these three smartphones fare against each other. The Realme 6 Pro's offline availability is also discussed here, as it affects Realme 6 Pro price in India. Next, we talk about Realme 6 camera performance as that is going to be one of the defining factors in which of the two smartphones wins this battle. This is the part of the episode you need to listen to if you want more information on Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro. Then we talk about how these two companies have reshaped the Indian smartphone market and the positives and the negatives of this relentless competition.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Realme X2, Poco X2, Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
New Research Claims Our Understanding of Universe Could Be Wrong

