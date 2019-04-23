Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which One Is the Winner?

On this episode deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Realme 3 Pro. We compare the smartphone to the Redmi Note 7 Pro and help you decide which is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India. Realme 3 Pro price in India has been revealed now and we talk about whether the smartphone offers good value for money. Then we talk about the build and design of the Realme 3 Pro, speaking at length about the smartphone's looks and the various design choices made with this device. Then we talk about the fact that the Realme 3 Pro does not have a USB Type-C port and why we want that to change. Then we talk about the fingerprint scanner and face unlock features on the Realme 3 Pro as well. Then we talk about Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and how that improves the user experience on the Realme 3 Pro.

We circle back once again to Realme 3 Pro price in India for a brief moment before talking about its battery life. Then we talk about the hardware powering the Realme 3 Pro and how it compares against the Redmi Note 7 Pro. We mention results of a brief camera comparison between the Realme 3 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. After comparing the two smartphones over multiple criteria, we tell you which smartphone you should buy between the two. The choice between Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro is not easy at all.

