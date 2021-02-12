Technology News
loading

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which Is the Best Gaming Console for India?

Is India ready for next-gen gaming consoles?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 12 February 2021 18:52 IST
Photo Credit: Aneesh Arora

PS5 and Xbox Series X price in India is Rs. 49,990

On this episode of Orbital, we discuss the two new gaming consoles — PS5 vs Xbox Series X. We begin this episode by talking about what the two gaming consoles offer and why they're so hard to buy in India. Next, we talk about the various editions of the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, and which ones you should be buying. Is India ready for a disc-less gaming console world? We explain the pros and cons of this approach. Then we talk about the storage space on the two consoles and which approach to storage expansion is better. 

This is where we begin talking about Xbox Series X vs PS5 controllers and discuss the differing approaches taken by both companies. We also share our long-term reviews of the DualShock 4 and the Xbox One controller and share some insights that may otherwise be ignored. Next, we begin talking about the video games that you can play right now on the PS5 and on the Xbox Series X. We also talk about upcoming titles that you can expect on both consoles, and whether it makes sense to buy either console right now based on game library. Here we also have an in-depth segment on backwards compatibility and how many of your old games will work on these new gaming consoles. Finally, we tell you whether PS5 and Xbox Series X are worth buying in India right now, and we discuss if it makes sense to wait for a while before hopping on this bandwagon.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Microsoft Xbox Series X

    Microsoft Xbox Series X

      • Good
      • Really powerful
      • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
      • Reduced loading times
      • Great backward compatibility
      • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
      • Capable of 8K / 120fps
      • Network transfer feature
      • Bad
      • Expensive
      • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
      • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
      • Proprietary storage expansion
      • No rechargeable battery with controller
      • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
      Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
      HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
      Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
      Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
      RAM 16GB GDDR6
      USB 3
      Weight 4.45kg
      Ethernet Gigabit
      For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

      Further reading: PS5, Xbox Series X, Orbital, Podcast
      Pranay Parab
      Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More

