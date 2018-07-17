PS5 and Next Xbox: Will Single-Player Offline Games Survive?

With Sony and Microsoft talking up the PS5 and next Xbox respectively, we speculate on what to expect from next-generation console hardware, online infrastructure, and much more. But before we get into that the PS5 and next Xbox specifications are dissected based on what information is currently available such as Sony's console featuring AMD components such as a Ryzen CPU and a GPU based on the firm's Navi architecture. On the Xbox side of the fence, we can expect GDDR6, and an emphasis on services that use AI and machine learning along with the possibility of the Xbox One's successor being a family of devices instead of a single one.

Furthermore, we consider what to expect in terms of services. Microsoft has already laid the groundwork for this with Xbox Game Pass and EA Access while Sony has its own PS Now streaming service. Would single-player offline experiences exist in an environment that may be rife with subscriptions aplenty?

In addition to this we discuss what we'd like to see from next generation consoles such as backwards compatibility, better OS management, and easier sharing options alongside the presence of an optical drive and of course, a steady supply of quality exclusives. All this and more in Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming podcast.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.