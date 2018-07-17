NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS5 and Next Xbox: Will Single-Player Offline Games Survive?

 
, 17 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
PS5 and Next Xbox: Will Single-Player Offline Games Survive?

With Sony and Microsoft talking up the PS5 and next Xbox respectively, we speculate on what to expect from next-generation console hardware, online infrastructure, and much more. But before we get into that the PS5 and next Xbox specifications are dissected based on what information is currently available such as Sony's console featuring AMD components such as a Ryzen CPU and a GPU based on the firm's Navi architecture. On the Xbox side of the fence, we can expect GDDR6, and an emphasis on services that use AI and machine learning along with the possibility of the Xbox One's successor being a family of devices instead of a single one.

Furthermore, we consider what to expect in terms of services. Microsoft has already laid the groundwork for this with Xbox Game Pass and EA Access while Sony has its own PS Now streaming service. Would single-player offline experiences exist in an environment that may be rife with subscriptions aplenty?

In addition to this we discuss what we'd like to see from next generation consoles such as backwards compatibility, better OS management, and easier sharing options alongside the presence of an optical drive and of course, a steady supply of quality exclusives. All this and more in Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming podcast.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, Xbox 2, Xbox Two, Next Xbox, PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Pass, PS Now, Sony, Microsoft
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
2018 iPhone Lineup Glass Panels Leak, Thicker Bezels Seen on LCD Model
Special Offers
PS5 and Next Xbox: Will Single-Player Offline Games Survive?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 Launch Date Is July 18: Price, Specifications, and Other Rumours
  2. Amazon India, Flipkart Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Goes on Sale Ahead of Its Formal July 24 Launch
  4. Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi as July 24
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale Continues: Here Are the Best Deals on Gadgets
  6. Intex Indie 5 With 4G VoLTE, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X With Camera Slider, 8GB of RAM Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp for Android Gets a Useful 'Mute' Button in Notifications
  9. Huawei Nova 3i Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Honor 9N to Be Launched in India on July 24
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.