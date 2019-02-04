NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 and Xbox One Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever. Right Time to Buy?

, 04 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PS4 and Xbox One Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever. Right Time to Buy?

On this episode, we talk about the next Xbox and PlayStation and how it affects current generation gaming consoles. Games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to discuss. First we talk about the latest leaks and rumours surrounding the next Xbox and the PS5. Here we talk about what to expect from the next Xbox, which includes different variants of the gaming console. We look at the pricing of the next Xbox, which was mentioned in multiple leaks, and wonder whether they sound credible. Then we discuss the fact that one of the Xbox variants may not have a disc drive and its implications. Finally we talk about what the next Xbox needs to have to succeed in India and what worries us about Microsoft's gaming console ecosystem in the country. Then we move on to the PS5, where we discuss backwards compatibility and speculate about games that could be available at launch. We then mention what we want from the PS5 and what the price point could be.

The second half of this episode is dedicated to talking about the state of the PS4 and the Xbox One in India right now. Both the consoles are available in India at their lowest ever prices, which means that you can start gaming even if you are on an extremely tight budget thanks to bundled games. We tell people whether they should buy the consoles right now, with the PS5 and the next Xbox due to launch in a year or so. Finally, we talk about the games we've been playing this week.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox One, PS4, Podcast, Transition
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Models Receive US FCC Certification, Exynos 9820-Powered Galaxy S10+ Spotted on Geekbench
Pricee
PS4 and Xbox One Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever. Right Time to Buy?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for iPhone Can Now Be Locked, Unlocked Using Face ID, Touch ID
  2. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  3. Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N, and Others Get Discounts During Flipkart Sale
  4. Oppo K1 Launch Set for February 6 in India: What You Need to Know
  5. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  6. Denied New Phone for Playing PUBG, Mumbai Youth Commits Suicide
  7. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 Bonus Challenge to Convert BC to UC: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Variant In the Works, Xiaomi CEO Hints
  10. These Inbox Features May Arrive on Gmail for Android Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.