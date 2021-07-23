Technology News
loading

Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is happening on July 26 and 27.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 July 2021 17:45 IST
Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is hosting some eye-catching deals and discounts during this year’s Prime Day sale

Prime Day 2021 is nearly here and our readers have asked us for help in finding the best deals and offers. For this year's annual advertisement for its subscription service, Amazon has revealed deals, discounts, and offers on various products, including smartphones, wearables, and other gadgets. Companies including OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi are also launching their devices next week to attract customers looking to make new purchases during the Prime Day sale. There will additionally be bank offers and exchange discounts to please online shoppers.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with our in-house deal expert Harpreet Singh to talk about all things Prime Day 2021.

Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2021 for two days — on Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27. As with earlier Prime Day sales, it will be exclusively accessible by Prime members only. Prime costs Rs. 329 for three months and Rs. 999 annually in India.

Starting from iPhone to flagship Android models, a range of smartphones are getting deals during the Prime Day sale. Customers looking to buy household appliances or laptops will also get some deals for them as well. And as always, the biggest discounts and offers will be on Amazon's own range of products: Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9; Up to Rs. 35,000 Off on Laptop

In addition to all the deals, Amazon's Prime Day 2021 will offer a 10 percent instant discount on select products for customers making purchases through HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. The discount is, however, usually capped to a certain amount.

However, you need to keep an eye on the products you want to buy to evaluate whether you're actually getting a worthy discount. Sales such as Prime Day also result in impulse buying among customers. So, you should only pick only those products that you really want to get and should not get trapped by deals that look attractive but are not in reality.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Starts July 26: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals​

We also answer questions that you might have, including what to keep in mind and what to avoid on Prime Day before spending your hard-earned money during the sale next week. Also, should you really buy something during this year's Prime Day or wait for a festive-season sale that are nearer this time around?

We discuss all this and touch upon many other facts related to Prime Day. Harpreet also reveals some of his trader's secrets during the discussion. You can listen to our Prime Day 2021 podcast episode by clicking on the play button in the audio player embedded above.

If you haven't followed Gadgets 360 podcast yet, please do. You can follow us on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Don't also forget to rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday, so make sure to tune in regularly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prime Day 2021, Amazon Prime Day 2021, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon, Prime Day, Gadgets 360 Podcast, Orbital, Podcast
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 13 Launch May Take Place in Third Week of September, LiDAR Sensor’s Presence Reiterated
Shein Products’ Sale on Amazon Should Be Banned, Regulated: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Centre

Related Stories

Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India
  2. Poco F3 GT With Dedicated Gaming Triggers, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  3. How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Live Streaming and TV Channels
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India's New Event Has Rewards for Best Landing Skills
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Goes Official, OnePlus Buds Pro Debut as Well
  6. Pegasus Spyware: Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Said This on Being Targeted
  7. Major Websites Had Access Issues Around the World for Over One Hour
  8. Poco F3 GT to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, More
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G First Impressions: Still Finding North
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Now Offering Free Trial of Multiplayer, Zombies Modes
  2. In the Heights Out July 29 in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies
  3. MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Display May Launch Around September-November, MacBook Air Expected in Mid-2022
  4. Twitter India MD Says Parent Body Twitter Inc Has No Share Holding in His Company
  5. Shein Products’ Sale on Amazon Should Be Banned, Regulated: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Centre
  6. iPhone 13 Launch May Take Place in Third Week of September, LiDAR Sensor’s Presence Reiterated
  7. Pegasus Spyware: Algeria Expresses ‘Deep Concern,’ Launches Probe Into Targeting Claim
  8. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700
  9. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on July 26
  10. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com