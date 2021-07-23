Prime Day 2021 is nearly here and our readers have asked us for help in finding the best deals and offers. For this year's annual advertisement for its subscription service, Amazon has revealed deals, discounts, and offers on various products, including smartphones, wearables, and other gadgets. Companies including OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi are also launching their devices next week to attract customers looking to make new purchases during the Prime Day sale. There will additionally be bank offers and exchange discounts to please online shoppers.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with our in-house deal expert Harpreet Singh to talk about all things Prime Day 2021.

Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2021 for two days — on Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27. As with earlier Prime Day sales, it will be exclusively accessible by Prime members only. Prime costs Rs. 329 for three months and Rs. 999 annually in India.

Starting from iPhone to flagship Android models, a range of smartphones are getting deals during the Prime Day sale. Customers looking to buy household appliances or laptops will also get some deals for them as well. And as always, the biggest discounts and offers will be on Amazon's own range of products: Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9; Up to Rs. 35,000 Off on Laptop

In addition to all the deals, Amazon's Prime Day 2021 will offer a 10 percent instant discount on select products for customers making purchases through HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. The discount is, however, usually capped to a certain amount.

However, you need to keep an eye on the products you want to buy to evaluate whether you're actually getting a worthy discount. Sales such as Prime Day also result in impulse buying among customers. So, you should only pick only those products that you really want to get and should not get trapped by deals that look attractive but are not in reality.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Starts July 26: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals​

We also answer questions that you might have, including what to keep in mind and what to avoid on Prime Day before spending your hard-earned money during the sale next week. Also, should you really buy something during this year's Prime Day or wait for a festive-season sale that are nearer this time around?

We discuss all this and touch upon many other facts related to Prime Day. Harpreet also reveals some of his trader's secrets during the discussion. You can listen to our Prime Day 2021 podcast episode by clicking on the play button in the audio player embedded above.

