Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?

Poco X2 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 and on this episode we discuss whether Poco X2 is the new best phone under Rs. 20,000. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to talk about Poco X2 and how its price in India affects the Indian smartphone market. We begin this episode by talking about Poco as a brand and where it is currently in the market. We talk about the potential reasons behind such a big delay between the launch of the Poco F1 and the release date of Poco X2. Here we tell you why the Poco X2 is not the true successor to the Poco F1, and how the X2 has improved compared to the F1 even though the price is much lower for the newer device.

Next we talk about the Poco X2's (Review) camera performance. Here we discuss what's new about the camera setup and how the Poco X2's cameras perform in various lighting conditions for both stills and videos. Then we talk about the improvement in camera performance as an important factor in your buying decisions. Next, we discuss the Poco X2's 120Hz display refresh rate and how it impacts your usage experience. Does an LCD screen make a significant impact on the Poco X2? Would an OLED panel have been much better? We discuss this at length. Then we talk about the Poco X2's software, performance, and battery life. Finally, we talk about the Poco X2 and how it fares against the competition.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.