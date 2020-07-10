Technology News
Poco M2 Pro: Did We Really Need a Redmi Note 9 Pro Clone?

Has Poco diluted its brand in India?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 10 July 2020 12:35 IST
Poco M2 Pro: Did We Really Need a Redmi Note 9 Pro Clone?

Poco M2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999, just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro

Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro are a big part of the discussion on this episode of Orbital as deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about the Poco brand in India and how the company started out as a brand that launches flagship killer devices, and eventually shifted its sights to the budget segment. We then discuss the Poco X2 and how it performed and how it led to the launch of the Poco M2 Pro. Now we have the Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M2 Pro debacle where there's not much to differentiate between the two devices. This is where we talk about the strategy for Poco going forward.

We talk about the reasons behind Poco launching a phone that is identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, and talk about the potential upsides and fallouts of this strategy. We also discuss Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 in this segment and tell you which of these three phones is the best phone under 15,000 rupees. We also talk about what to expect from the budget smartphone segment in the future. Finally, we talk about Poco M2 Pro's performance and tell you whether you should buy this smartphone. In this part of the podcast we discuss the camera performance, charging, battery life, and of course how it is better than the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: podcast, orbital, poco m2 pro, realme 6, redmi note 9 pro
Related Stories

