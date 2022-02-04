Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Reno 7 5G have debuted in India as the company's latest models in the Reno series. Both new Oppo Reno phones come with a fresh list of features to attract smartphone buyers. The Reno 7 Pro 5G is also designed as a flagship model by the Chinese company to offer specifications including the top-of-the-line MediaTek Dimensity SoC, high-end primary camera, and a thin design. Similarly, the Reno 7 5G is aimed to appeal to people looking for a new phone under the Rs. 30,000 price segment.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo and Senior Reviewer Aditya Shenoy to understand what all are the USPs of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 7 5G.

Oppo 7 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 39,999, while the Reno 7 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 28,999.

Although the design of the new Oppo phones appears fresh at first glance, Oppo has actually gone for a role reversal and used the same design aesthetic for the Reno 7 Pro 5G as the Reno 6 from last year. And vice versa. The Reno 7 5G's design is similar to what we had on the Reno 6 Pro a few months back.

Nevertheless, Oppo has claimed that it has used a Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology for designing the exterior of both new phones. This brings angular micro scratches on the entire back glass to reduce fingerprints and smudges.

Oppo Reno 7 First Impressions: A Lukewarm Upgrade

The hardware of the Reno 7 series is also different from last year's models. The Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC that is a custom-designed version of the original Dimensity 1200 SoC. Oppo claims that the new chip comes with AI Deblur and AI-PQ algorithms to deliver a distinct media experience. The former is designed to reduce blur in images captured using the selfie camera, while the latter is claimed to help improve HDR video content when playing back on the phone.

Apart from the chipset, the Reno 7 Pro 5G includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage as the standard option. This combination brings ample space for multitasking and storing content on the device.

However, the Reno 7 Pro 5G lacks features including an Ingress Protection (IP) rating for dust or water, wireless charging, and even a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. All this makes it an inferior choice when you put it against the competition: the likes of Xiaomi 11T Pro, Realme GT, OnePlus 9RT, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Similar to the Reno 7 Pro 5G, the Reno 7 5G has a MediaTek SoC — the MediaTek Dimensity 900 to be precise. The phone also comes with a 90Hz display — just like the Reno 7 Pro 5G — but in a slightly smaller size over the flagship model. The Reno 7 5G also lacks the features that would make it a compelling contender, including a higher refresh rate.

The Reno 7 5G seems to face a tough fight from models including the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Vivo V23, and the OnePlus Nord 2.

Having said that, both Reno 7 Pro 5G and Reno 7 5G work well for capturing photos and recording videos. The phones also deliver a decent battery life.

We talk about whether the Reno 7 Pro 5G and Reno 7 5G can are worth looking at in the price segments they are available. We also touch upon the fact that Oppo has stopped bringing attractive offerings in India over the past few years, whereas its siblings including OnePlus, Realme, and Vivo seem quite active and rigorous to take on the competition.

