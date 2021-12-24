Oppo Find N has debuted as the company's first foldable phone. The smartphone is claimed to be a result of four years of research and development and the final product coming out of six generations of prototypes. Oppo also touted to have used a list of refinements on the Find N to deliver a better foldable experience. The phone appears to be a strong competitor against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that was launched as the third iteration of the Galaxy Fold earlier this year.

To talk about the Oppo Find N and how it is standing against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, host Akhil Arora speaks with Reviews Deputy Editor Roydon Cerejo and Senior Reviewer Aditya Shenoy on this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital.

The Oppo Find N carries a starting price tag of CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 90,700) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while its top-end 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000). The pricing is lower when we put it against that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model and goes up to Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option. However, the Find N is exclusive to China at this moment, and there is no clarity on whether it would reach any other markets in the future.

Roydon got a chance to spend some time with the Oppo Find N. He talks about the key features the phone offers. One of the most significant ones is the large-enough OLED cover display that comes in 5.49-inch size and has 18:9 aspect ratio. This makes it a perfect phone to use when folded. It is better when compared with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that delivers a 24.5:9 aspect ratio and appears more like a pencil box — thanks to the slim and tall appearance.

When unfolded, the Oppo Find N brings a 7.1-inch LTPO display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The folding display brings a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. There is also a proprietary Flexion Hinge design that is claimed to leave no gap between the two sides of the folding display.

Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way

The custom hinge addresses the problem of showing a crease at the centre of the folding display when unfolded. It enables the phone to appear like it is featuring a one flat seamless screen. This is unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — and most of the other foldables available in today's market — as a crease is visible when you unfold the phone and take your finger somewhere at the middle.

In addition to the new hardware, Oppo has brought a list of customisations to the software side of the Find N to leverage its foldable form-factor. There is gesture support to enhance multitasking on the folding display. You can also split the keyboard into two different parts for easy typing.

The Find N works more like a mini tablet when you unfolded. However, it is thicker and heavier than a regular premium smartphone. This is something that exists with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well.

Oppo has packed the Find N with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC wired charging as well as 15W AirVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone also packs a total of five cameras, including a triple rear camera setup and two selfie cameras — one on the cover display and the other one on the inner screen.

We talk about the camera experience and other details in our over half-an-hour conversation. You can listen to it by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

