Is OnePlus TV Q1 Pro the 'Flagship Killer' of TVs?

A strong debut, but does it live up to the hype?

By | Updated: 27 September 2019 14:29 IST
Is OnePlus TV Q1 Pro the 'Flagship Killer' of TVs?

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro price in India is Rs. 99,900

OnePlus TV price in India has been revealed and we asked our in-house audio and TV expert Ali Pardiwala to join host Pranay Parab for this episode of Orbital. OnePlus has launched two variants of its first TV. These are called OnePlus TV Q1 Pro and OnePlus TV Q1. The primary difference between these two TVs is the presence of a soundbar on one of them. We begin this discussion by talking about the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro's soundbar and whether the audio quality justifies its price. We also touch upon whether having that soundbar is worth the premium for the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

Then we talk about the panel on the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. This is where we talk about support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and whether the TV's performance justifies the asking price. The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro's panel quality was tested on multiple types of video files and streaming services. We tell you all about whether this TV has a good panel that performs well and if you should buy this TV. We also talk about features such as the number of ports, local dimming, the TV's performance with fast motion, and how it handles HDR10 content.

Next we speak about the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro's remote and share our thoughts on how it works, and whether it is good enough for most people. We also talk about OnePlus TV software and what you can expect if you buy this. We then mention the OnePlus TV Connect app, and whether it does everything you need it to. Finally, we discuss the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro's price in India and whether you should buy it.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Is OnePlus TV Q1 Pro the 'Flagship Killer' of TVs?
