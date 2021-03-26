Is OnePlus 9 Pro the Best Flagship of 2021 for Indian Customers?

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 both were launched in India earlier this week as the company's latest flagship phones. While the OnePlus 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 64,999, the OnePlus 9 begins at Rs. 49,999. Both phones are currently available for pre-orders, with their sale scheduled for next month. On this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the OnePlus 9 Pro review and the OnePlus 9 series' success in India as a whole. Gadgets 360 deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo and reviewer Aditya Shenoy join new host Akhil Arora to discuss all things OnePlus.

We begin the discussion by talking about whether the OnePlus 9 series is as good as is being hyped before the launch. Roydon also gives us a view on OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro and which one is better. We also talk about the Hasselblad partnership for which OnePlus has promised to seed $150 million as an investment (roughly Rs. 1,090 crores) in the Swedish camera company.

Aditya pointed out that by increasing the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 price in India significantly over their predecessors, OnePlus was leaving behind its “flagship killer” philosophy. We then discuss what departments the OnePlus 9 series lags in.

OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Aiming for the Moon​

The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 camera not just have tweaks from the house of Hasselblad but also from Sony. We put some light on those tweaks and how they are helping to make specifically the OnePlus 9 Pro a compelling option against the likes of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

We also talk about which phones serve as the competitor of the OnePlus 9 Pro in the market. The phone is notably available at a price closer to that of the iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 12 mini Review

In the second half of the episode, Gadgets 360 news editor Abhinav Lal and chief sub editor Shayak Majumdar — both are steeped in DC comic books — join host Akhil to talk about Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is popularly known as the “Snyder Cut”. The movie is available on HBO platforms and on-demand services.

Justice League Snyder Cut has been a part of the discussion in this week's episode

Photo Credit: DC Comics/ Warner Bros.

We kick off the discussion by talking about how we finished the four-hour movie. Abhinav and Shayak mention what they didn't like about the original Justice League that was released back in 2017 and where Snyder Cut manages to improve.

Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent

Apart from talking about the good and bad about Justice League Snyder Cut, which Akhil sees as a missed opportunity for distributor HBO Max, we discuss why the movie could have ended well before its actual end. Abhinav and Shayak also talk about some inconsistencies between different scenes and how it would be seen by non-comic book fans.

We also talk about the Justice League 2 plot and how Snyder wasted DC's advantage. The discussion then moves to logical gaps and other disappointments with the Snyder Cut. Somewhere towards the end, we talk about the odd 4:3 aspect ratio that Snyder chose over a traditional one.

Justice League Snyder Cut Won't Get a Sequel, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff Says

Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, and wherever you get your podcasts.