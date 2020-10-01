Technology News
OnePlus 8T Leaked Specs Look Great, but Where Is the Cheaper Nord?

Will we see a cheaper Nord anytime soon?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 1 October 2020 19:45 IST
OnePlus 8T Leaked Specs Look Great, but Where Is the Cheaper Nord?

Photo Credit: Representational image

OnePlus 8T price in India could be around Rs. 45,000

OnePlus 8T specs have been teased and leaked, and now we have a reasonably clear picture of what to expect. Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this smartphone and what to expect in the future from OnePlus. We begin this episode by talking about OnePlus 8T specs and what has changed since OnePlus 8. Many people have asked about OnePlus 8T Pro price in India, but the truth is that OnePlus is not going to launch that phone anytime soon. We discuss the probable reasons behind that move, before moving on to talking about OnePlus 8T's highlight features. We discuss OnePlus 8T price in India next, and share our best guess on what the phone's price could be.

The next part of the podcast is about OnePlus' Achilles Heel -- the cameras. We discuss the rumoured camera specs for the OnePlus 8T and the chances of seeing a much improved camera setup on this device. This is when we talk about the one phone we really are waiting for -- a new device in the OnePlus Nord series. We mention what we want from the next device in the series, and at what price we'd like to see it. In many ways the Nord series could end up becoming a tough competitor for brands such as Xiaomi and Realme, and we talk about this at length. 

Then we discuss what else OnePlus could be working on. Will we see a OnePlus Watch anytime soon? We discuss that and much more on this episode.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

