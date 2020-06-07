Technology News
OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India?

Value brands want a slice of the premium phone pie.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 7 June 2020 01:06 IST
OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs. 41,999

OnePlus 8 price in India for the 12GB RAM variant and Mi 10 price in India for the base variant are identical, and those are the exact two variants we reviewed, which makes Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8 a fair comparison. On this episode we talk about the OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 as deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to discuss talk about these two smartphones. We begin this episode by talking about the pricing of the Mi 10 and the OnePlus 8 and what we like about both phones. We then discuss the build quality and design for both devices and what you should expect when you buy these two devices.

Next, we talk about OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 camera performance. Here we first bring up the extremely lopsided camera specs of the Mi 10 and then the underwhelming camera specifications on the OnePlus 8. We discuss what we'd have liked to see more of and why, before telling you which of these two smartphones has better cameras. After this we talk about the performance you can expect from OnePlus 8 and Mi 10, and why you might want to consider avoiding one of these two phones. Then we discuss battery life and software of these two devices, and whether premium phones should ship with pre-loaded bloatware and spammy notifications. Finally we tell you which of OnePlus 8 and Mi 10 is the better smartphone and which one you should consider buying.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design
  • Very good performance
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good camera performance
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Speedy face recognition
  • Bad
  • Fingerprint unlock isn’t quick
  • Gets hot easily
  • No IP rating
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4780mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
