Has OnePlus 7T Launched Too Soon After OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro?

OnePlus 7T price in India raised quite a few eyebrows and having reviewed the smartphone recently, we discussed how it performs and what the future of OnePlus looks like. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the OnePlus 7T and where it stands in the market. We begin this episode by talking about OnePlus 7T price in India and where that stands with respect to the OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7 Pro. This is where we wonder whether OnePlus 7T has upset those who bought OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro as the 7T is better than both those phones in many ways. Those who bought a OnePlus 7 series phone just a few months ago already have a phone that's outdated, so has OnePlus alienated a section of its fans?

Then we talk about the cameras of the OnePlus 7T (Review), and how those perform in various conditions. We also compare OnePlus 7T cameras with those of true flagships, and discuss how much room for improvement there is for OnePlus. Then we talk about the lack of expandable storage and the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack on OnePlus 7T, and wonder whether OnePlus should be given a free pass for these things. Then we look at the future of OnePlus smartphones and whether the prices of these phones continue to rise. Finally we talk about the rumoured OnePlus 7T Pro and what we could see with the launch of that smartphone.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.