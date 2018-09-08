NDTV Gadgets360.com

New iPhones May Well Be Amazing, but Will We See a New Strategy in India?

, 08 September 2018
New iPhones May Well Be Amazing, but Will We See a New Strategy in India?

The iPhone launch is right around the corner and that makes it a good time to talk about Apple's September 12 event. Gadgets 360's editor in chief Kunal Dua joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things Apple. This is the episode where we try to reverse engineer the Apple event because what could possibly go wrong predictions. Pranay kicks off the episode by talking about what to expect from the start of the Apple event, where we mention things such as Apple Music, iCloud, and all software-related announcements. This is the part where we mention certain annual features of the Apple event and why we will see the same things once again. Wondering why we haven't mentioned the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or any other potential iPhone names or price in India yet? That is because we don't expect Apple to do that until the last section of their event. First, we discuss the Apple Watch Series 4.

Here we mention the big product shot leak for the Apple Watch Series 4. We look at the product photo and talk about the watch face, the body of the watch, and everything else we can see from that picture. While many of the underlying hardware advancements are still unknown, it is a safe bet to say that that watch face uses screen space very well. We mention our complaints with the current watch faces and what we want to see from the Apple Watch Series 4.

Finally, we talk about the new iPhones that are expected to be launched at the Apple event on September 12. We mention the three new iPhones that have been rumoured and the features we expect to see from these three. Then we talk about the big new additions to the hardware that we can expect. The next part of the episode is dedicated to the supposedly cheaper iPhone and how cheap can one expect it to be. Then, we look at the other two iPhones and the new features we expect, before looking at Apple's India strategy. Here both Kunal and Pranay voice their complaints and talk about what needs to change for Apple to make a bigger dent in the Indian market. If you love to hear rants, well this is the section of the podcast you should tune in to.

This episode of Orbital is brought to you by Goalwise.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Podcast, iPhone, Orbital
New iPhones May Well Be Amazing, but Will We See a New Strategy in India?
