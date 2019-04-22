Technology News

Is Mortal Kombat 11 the Best Fighting Game This Generation?

| Updated: 22 April 2019 17:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Is Mortal Kombat 11 the Best Fighting Game This Generation?

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch is out this week and we've been playing the game extensively. On this episode of Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming podcast we discuss all things Mortal Kombat 11. From its story mode that sports unprecedented production values to a deep customisation system that changes gameplay in fascinating ways, each and every facet of NetherRealms' latest fighting game is laid bare. This also includes it's not so savoury elements like an insane number of currencies (four) which is ridiculous for a premium Rs. 3,499 ($60 in the US) game.

Furthermore, we talk of Mortal Kombat's history, it's awkward growing pains with the likes of Mortal Kombat 4 and Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe, and of course, what we can expect from this new trilogy that began with Mortal Kombat 9 for PS3 and Xbox 360.

Also, we touch upon Mortal Kombat 11's many modes aside from its campaign. Be it the Towers that make a comeback or the Krypt that holds a large chunk of the game's many cosmetic items, Fatalities, and Brutalities, Mortal Kombat 11 has a lot under the hood.

Finally, we also touch upon the Mortal Kombat community in India and its competitive scene alongside the series' Indian history which arguably makes it one of the biggest fighting games in the country of all time.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mortal Kombat 11, MK11, Podcast, Transition
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Mortal Kombat 11 Review
Jio Tops 4G Download Speed in March, Vodafone Dominates Upload Speed: TRAI
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Is Mortal Kombat 11 the Best Fighting Game This Generation?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 Pro Review
  2. Redmi Y3 Shown Off in New Teaser Video With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Watch a New Teaser Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Out in 4 Days
  4. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Recap: Phone Launches, Price Cuts, and Other Tech Stories From This Week
  6. LG X4 (2019) Goes Official With Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 16-Megapixel AI Camera
  7. Huawei Plans to Update 49 Smartphones to EMUI 9.1
  8. Blaupunkt SBWL-01 Wireless Soundbar Launched in India
  9. Microsoft Wants Windows 7 Users to Buy a New PC for Windows 10
  10. Oppo A5s With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,230mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.