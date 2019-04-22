Is Mortal Kombat 11 the Best Fighting Game This Generation?

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch is out this week and we've been playing the game extensively. On this episode of Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming podcast we discuss all things Mortal Kombat 11. From its story mode that sports unprecedented production values to a deep customisation system that changes gameplay in fascinating ways, each and every facet of NetherRealms' latest fighting game is laid bare. This also includes it's not so savoury elements like an insane number of currencies (four) which is ridiculous for a premium Rs. 3,499 ($60 in the US) game.

Furthermore, we talk of Mortal Kombat's history, it's awkward growing pains with the likes of Mortal Kombat 4 and Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe, and of course, what we can expect from this new trilogy that began with Mortal Kombat 9 for PS3 and Xbox 360.

Also, we touch upon Mortal Kombat 11's many modes aside from its campaign. Be it the Towers that make a comeback or the Krypt that holds a large chunk of the game's many cosmetic items, Fatalities, and Brutalities, Mortal Kombat 11 has a lot under the hood.

Finally, we also touch upon the Mortal Kombat community in India and its competitive scene alongside the series' Indian history which arguably makes it one of the biggest fighting games in the country of all time.

